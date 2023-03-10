Band Protocol (BAND) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00007107 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $182.03 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 132,328,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,528,753 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

