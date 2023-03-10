Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

MLYS stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,250,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000 over the last quarter.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

