Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
