Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNY remained flat at $9.28 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. Bank of Queensland has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Queensland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

Further Reading

