Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.38. 7,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 14,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Bank7’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $175,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 43.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

