Barclays Raises Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $74.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $181,157.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,396,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,411. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $181,157.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,396,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after buying an additional 1,566,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after buying an additional 1,150,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

