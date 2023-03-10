Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

B stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1,923.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,412,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after acquiring an additional 289,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,632,000 after purchasing an additional 289,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

