Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Base Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) Stirzaker purchased 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$97,750.00 ($65,604.03). In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Carstens 2,864,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. Also, insider Michael (Mike) Stirzaker acquired 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,750.00 ($65,604.03). 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.