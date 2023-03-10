Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits Market Cap of $313.06 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $313.06 million and $52.17 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,211,084 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

