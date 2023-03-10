Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.70 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $310.82 million and approximately $39.70 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,211,084 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

