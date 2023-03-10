Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Bayhorse Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,871,075 shares in the company, valued at C$154,843. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

