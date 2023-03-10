Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Trading Down 0.5%

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €40.28 ($42.85) and last traded at €40.36 ($42.94). Approximately 141,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.58 ($43.17).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC8 shares. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.26) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($45.74) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

