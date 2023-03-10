Benchmark Boosts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $77.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula One Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

