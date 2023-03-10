Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €190.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €190.00 ($202.13) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank set a €209.00 ($222.34) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($234.04) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($239.36) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Down 3.4 %

FRA:HNR1 opened at €176.20 ($187.45) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €183.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €172.04. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($123.80).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.