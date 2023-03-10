Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Stock Price Up 10%

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Bespoke Extracts Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Bespoke Extracts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bespoke Extracts, Inc engages in the production of a proprietary line of natural cannabidiol products in the form of tinctures and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. The firm markets its products as dietary supplements and distributes them through its direct-to-consumers ecommerce store and through select specialty retailers, pharmacies, dispensaries and care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Extracts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Extracts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.