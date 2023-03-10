Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 133.24% from the company’s current price.

BNOX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Bionomics Stock Performance

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Bionomics

Bionomics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.