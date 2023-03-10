Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 133.24% from the company’s current price.
BNOX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Bionomics Stock Performance
Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $10.90.
Bionomics Company Profile
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
