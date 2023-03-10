Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Achieves $247.03 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $14.10 or 0.00068659 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $247.03 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00158638 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00045338 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

