Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $13.50 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $236.51 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $13.50 or 0.00067701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00158847 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001514 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

