Bitgert (BRISE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $190.09 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitgert has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgert has a market cap of $190.09 million and $6.44 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitgert Profile

Bitgert was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Buying and Selling Bitgert

