Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,424 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,070. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.13.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.