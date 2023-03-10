Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,232 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 3.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $204.18. 302,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.96.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

