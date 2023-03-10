B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.71) to GBX 485 ($5.83) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $447.50.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.