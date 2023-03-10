BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 13.11 and last traded at 13.10. Approximately 18,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 32,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.09.
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is 13.15.
