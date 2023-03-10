Boit C F David Makes New $6.56 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 5.3% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.64. 1,643,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a market cap of $397.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

