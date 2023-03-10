Boit C F David Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boit C F David bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,583. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28, a PEG ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.29.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

