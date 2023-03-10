Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

BKNG traded down $15.28 on Friday, hitting $2,490.11. The company had a trading volume of 183,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,388.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,060.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

