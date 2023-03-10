Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 3.28 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,642,720 shares traded.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.18.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

