Bradley Mark J. Acquires 805 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after buying an additional 736,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after buying an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.61. 1,449,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.19. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

