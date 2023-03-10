Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Trading Up 0.7%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.40 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.82). Approximately 131,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 616,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.82).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Brickability Group Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.85. The stock has a market cap of £205.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,141.67 and a beta of 1.40.
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
Brickability Group Company Profile
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
Featured Articles
