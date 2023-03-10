Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.26

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 2243484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $16,253,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $577,276,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $82,117,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

