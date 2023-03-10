Bruce C. Wacha Sells 12,500 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 740,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $29.33.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -506.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

