Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGY. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of Montreal dropped their price target on shares of Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.60.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CGY traded up C$1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$63.64. 29,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,942. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$52.70 and a 52 week high of C$72.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$742.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About Calian Group

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.08). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of C$147.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.0788579 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

