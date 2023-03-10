Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Mizuho

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.08% from the company’s current price.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 3.9 %

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

