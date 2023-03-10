Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Windward (LON:WNWD)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 115 ($1.38) price objective on the stock.

Windward Price Performance

WNWD opened at GBX 50 ($0.60) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £42.83 million and a PE ratio of -263.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.72. Windward has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 151 ($1.82).

Windward Company Profile

Further Reading

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

