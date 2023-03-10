Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$1.80

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.99.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$352.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$1.84 and a 52 week high of C$5.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.36.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.