Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Stock Down 8.0 %
CNTMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 62,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,344. Cansortium has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
Cansortium Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cansortium (CNTMF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.