Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Down 8.0 %

CNTMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 62,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,344. Cansortium has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

