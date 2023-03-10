Capita (LON:CPI) Given New GBX 50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPI. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.58) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capita presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 41.50 ($0.50).

Capita Stock Performance

Capita stock opened at GBX 38.92 ($0.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.90. The company has a market capitalization of £653.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

