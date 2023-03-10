Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

CARA stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $24,171,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also

