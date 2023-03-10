Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CARA opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More

