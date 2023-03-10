Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $537.09 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and $537.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.40 or 0.07010669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,556,027,433 coins and its circulating supply is 34,691,043,899 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

