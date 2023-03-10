CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.20 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on CareRx from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

CareRx Price Performance

CHHHF stock remained flat at $1.96 during midday trading on Friday. CareRx has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

About CareRx

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

