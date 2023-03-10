Carl C. Icahn Buys 2,332,835 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

