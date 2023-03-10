Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 878 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

ZBRA traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,683. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $440.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

