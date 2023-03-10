CashBackPro (CBP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $76.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003653 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and $10,854.95 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00036717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005033 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00223619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,543.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.77288443 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,730.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

