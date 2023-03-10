Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVAT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 5,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,479. Cavitation Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

