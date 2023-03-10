CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $10.85. 19,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $114.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

