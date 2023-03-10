Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.62) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.68) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.