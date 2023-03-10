CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.79. 371,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,128. The stock has a market capitalization of C$711.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.71. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

About CES Energy Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

