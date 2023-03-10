CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.41.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.79. 371,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,128. The stock has a market capitalization of C$711.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.71. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Read More
