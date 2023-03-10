Chardan Capital Weighs in on Arbutus Biopharma Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report issued on Sunday, March 5th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,668,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 184,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

