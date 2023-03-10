Chardan Capital Weighs in on Arbutus Biopharma Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report issued on Sunday, March 5th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Arbutus Biopharma Trading Down 4.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,668,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 184,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.