Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.22. 53,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 65,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 23.47%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

