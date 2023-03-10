Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Announces $0.59 Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEN opened at $25.12 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.